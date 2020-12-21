Cabinet approves draft bill of Kurigram Agricultural University

The cabinet on Monday approved in principle the draft of Kurigram Agricultural University Bill, 2020 to develop agriculture in the northern districts through research.

“It’ll be a prototype of the existing agricultural universities,” said the cabinet secretary, adding that now there are 153 universities – 46 public and 107 private —in the country.

The approval came from the cabinet meeting held at the secretariat with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She joined the meeting virtually from Ganabhaban.