Cambridge University to scrap fossil fuel investment

Britain's Cambridge University on Thursday pledged to stop investing in fossil fuels by 2030, bowing to pressure from environmentalists including its own students.

The world-renowned seat of learning in eastern England said the pledge is part of its overall goal to slash carbon emissions to zero by 2038 -- well ahead of the UK government's 2050 target.

The institution will now switch its £3.5-billion ($4.5-billion, 3.8-billion-euro) endowment fund -- one of the largest of its kind in Europe -- towards renewable energy.