Chittagong University to take admission test in person

Correspondent
Chittagong University
Students take the university admission test
Students take the university admission testBSS

Chittagong University (CU) has decided to take admission test in person for undergraduate programmes for session 2020-21.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the university’s deans’ committee on Sunday afternoon.

Dean of the science faculty Mohammed Nasim Hasan confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Advertisement

According to meeting sources, last time the university authorities took admission test on 120 marks. Of this, 100 marks were for objective questions and 20 marks based on SSC and HSC results. The authorities have reduced the total score to 100 this year.

Dean Mohammad Nasim Hasan also said the students will have to attend the examinations physically and the examination will be held on 100 marks.

However, the decision on how the remaining 20 marks be distributed will be taken in a following meeting of the admission test committee. The admission test committee meeting will be held after the results of HSC examination.

Advertisement

Last year, students were admitted against 4,926 seats in 47 departments and 6 institutes. As many as 52 students competed for each seat.

SM Salamat Ulla Bhuiyan, dean of the business administration faculty, told Prothom Alo that basically two decisions were taken in the deans’ committee meeting. These are -- in person admission test and examination on 100 marks.

Earlier Dhaka University rejected the online admission test and decided to take the test in person.

More News

East West University waives student activity fees

East West University (EWU)

'Scientific statistical model must be followed for HSC results'

Students celebrate their results in Higher Secondary Certificate examinations

Protesters give 24-hrs ultimatum to nab killers of ex-RU student

The teachers and students of Rajshahi University form a human chain in front of the university main gate in the afternoon on Saturday protesting against the killing of a former student.

JUST student suspended for hurting religious sentiment

JUST