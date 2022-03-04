Classes at secondary level in full swing from this month

As the spread of coronavirus increased again, the government closed the educational institutions from 21 January and extended this up to 21 February.
Although the secondary, the higher secondary and the higher educational institutions were opened on 22 February, all classes are not being held regularly. The students are attending classes in-person on the scheduled days of the week.
Meanwhile, an announcement has been made to take classes every day after reopening the primary schools on 2 March. The secondary schools will do the same.
The education minister said, "We hope we will be able to start classes in full swing in the middle of this month. We are going to assess this under a continuous process. If necessary the students will be given assignments. The classes at the secondary level will become normal soon."
About the blended learning, Dipu Moni said, "We are formulating a national policy. We will hand this over to the prime minister on 26 March. Then we will plan implementation."