Classes at secondary level in full swing from this month

Education ministry Dipu Moni has said classes at the secondary level will start in full swing from mid-March.

"The academic activities of the educational institutions will start functioning as usual after two years," said the education minister while answering queries of newsmen at an education fair 'Study in India' organised by the Indian embassy at a city hotel on Friday.

The government reopened the educational institutions on a limited scale in September 2021 after it had closed the institutions on 17 March 2020 due to outbreak of coronavirus.