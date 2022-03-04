Education

Classes at secondary level in full swing from this month

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Dipu Moni
Dipu Moni

Education ministry Dipu Moni has said classes at the secondary level will start in full swing from mid-March.

"The academic activities of the educational institutions will start functioning as usual after two years," said the education minister while answering queries of newsmen at an education fair 'Study in India' organised by the Indian embassy at a city hotel on Friday.

The government reopened the educational institutions on a limited scale in September 2021 after it had closed the institutions on 17 March 2020 due to outbreak of coronavirus.

As the spread of coronavirus increased again, the government closed the educational institutions from 21 January and extended this up to 21 February.

Although the secondary, the higher secondary and the higher educational institutions were opened on 22 February, all classes are not being held regularly. The students are attending classes in-person on the scheduled days of the week.

Meanwhile, an announcement has been made to take classes every day after reopening the primary schools on 2 March. The secondary schools will do the same.

The education minister said, "We hope we will be able to start classes in full swing in the middle of this month. We are going to assess this under a continuous process. If necessary the students will be given assignments. The classes at the secondary level will become normal soon."

About the blended learning, Dipu Moni said, "We are formulating a national policy. We will hand this over to the prime minister on 26 March. Then we will plan implementation."

