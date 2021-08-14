Education

Classes of medical colleges may resume soon

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 has spoken in favour of resuming second and fifth year classes of MBBS and BDS courses near around 21 August on some conditions including adherence to health guidelines.

The committee made the recommendation in reply to a letter of medical education department of the health ministry.

The recommendation was made at the 44th virtual meeting of the advisory committee, said a press release sent on Friday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

All the educational institutes of the country have been closed since 17 March last year.

Asked about the government’s decision following the recommendation, medical education and family welfare division’s secretary Ali Noor said no decision has been taken yet.

The decision would be taken soon, he added.

Advertisement

According to the press release signed by the advisory committee’s president Mohammad Shahidullah, the medical education department sent a letter seeking opinion of the committee about the resumption of classes near around 21 August.

The committee observed that since students have taken both doses of the Covid vaccine, classes of these two years can be resumed on condition of following health guidelines.

The committee has set some conditions which include the students be trained on infection prevention and control before resumption of the classes. All the students have to wear masks and strictly maintain social distancing rules while ensuring that students use safety equipment during classes at hospital wards. The authorities also have to keep an eye on the infection rate among the students and ensure treatment and isolation facilities for the infected students.

The meeting also expressed concern over the lifting of Covid restrictions in the country. The committee thinks that the government has lifted the restrictions hastily which may result in to increase in the infection rate again.

They recommended the government reconsider the decision to lift the restrictions.

The advisory committee thanked the authorities for vaccinating over 5 million people within just a week.

Advertisement
Read more from Education
Advertisement