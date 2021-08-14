Classes of medical colleges may resume soon

All the educational institutes of the country have been closed since 17 March last year.
Asked about the government’s decision following the recommendation, medical education and family welfare division’s secretary Ali Noor said no decision has been taken yet.
The decision would be taken soon, he added.
According to the press release signed by the advisory committee’s president Mohammad Shahidullah, the medical education department sent a letter seeking opinion of the committee about the resumption of classes near around 21 August.
The committee observed that since students have taken both doses of the Covid vaccine, classes of these two years can be resumed on condition of following health guidelines.
The committee has set some conditions which include the students be trained on infection prevention and control before resumption of the classes. All the students have to wear masks and strictly maintain social distancing rules while ensuring that students use safety equipment during classes at hospital wards. The authorities also have to keep an eye on the infection rate among the students and ensure treatment and isolation facilities for the infected students.
The meeting also expressed concern over the lifting of Covid restrictions in the country. The committee thinks that the government has lifted the restrictions hastily which may result in to increase in the infection rate again.
They recommended the government reconsider the decision to lift the restrictions.
The advisory committee thanked the authorities for vaccinating over 5 million people within just a week.