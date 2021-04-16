Cluster admission tests for universities: Application deadline extended

The application deadline for the cluster admission tests for 20 universities for the 2020-21 academic session has been extended plus admission criteria for the students from humanities and commerce groups have been relaxed.
These decisions were taken at an urgent meeting of the coordinating committee for cluster admission tests for universities on Thursday. Vice-chancellors of the universities holding the cluster admission tests participated the meeting with acting vice-chancellor of Jagannath University (JnU) Kamaluddin Ahmed in the chair, said a press release sent by the JnU’s public relations office.
It said the application process will remain open for 10 more days from the day the government-imposed lockdown ends.
Students who have passed HSC or its equivalent examinations in 2019 or 2020 can apply for the test. Students obtaining a minimum GPA of 6.0 from humanities group and a minimum GPA of 6.5 from commerce groups can now apply for the test from 10:00am 21 April. However, they must have a minimum GPA of 3 in both the SSC and HSC examinations.
No change has been made for science group. For science group, applicants must have a minimum GPA of 8.0 and a minimum GPA of 3.5 in both the SSC and HSC examinations, it added.
The meeting decided that anyone with the minimum criteria is eligible for preliminary application. However, eligible applicants, to be selected based on merit, will have to pay Tk 600 through mobile banking services to complete the final application to sit for the admission tests. Deadline of the final application will be announced later, the press release said.