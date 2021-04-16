Cluster admission tests for universities: Application deadline extended

The application deadline for the cluster admission tests for 20 universities for the 2020-21 academic session has been extended plus admission criteria for the students from humanities and commerce groups have been relaxed.

These decisions were taken at an urgent meeting of the coordinating committee for cluster admission tests for universities on Thursday. Vice-chancellors of the universities holding the cluster admission tests participated the meeting with acting vice-chancellor of Jagannath University (JnU) Kamaluddin Ahmed in the chair, said a press release sent by the JnU’s public relations office.

It said the application process will remain open for 10 more days from the day the government-imposed lockdown ends.