Coaching centres to remain closed 15 June-7 July: Education Minister

<p>All types of coaching centres will remain closed from 15 June to 7 July due to impending Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams, announced the Education Ministry.</p><p>Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday made the announcement after a meeting on law and order during the exams at secretariat.</p>.<p>The SSC and equivalent exams will begin on 19 June.</p><p>The Education Minister further said the exam scheduled to be held on 25 June has been shifted to 24 June as the inauguration of Padma Bridge will be celebrated across the country.</p>