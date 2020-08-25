College admission results to be published tonight

The college admission results of first phase online application will be published at 8:00pm on Tuesday. The results will be sent to the admission seekers through mobile SMS.

The admission process of the XI class of 2020-21 session began on 9 August amid uncertainty due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The admission procedures will end on 15 September.

The admission seekers will be sent a code along with the results. The code must be preserved and shown while getting admission at the respective college.