College admission results to be published tonight

The college admission results of first phase online application will be published at 8:00pm on Tuesday. The results will be sent to the admission seekers through mobile SMS.
The admission process of the XI class of 2020-21 session began on 9 August amid uncertainty due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The admission procedures will end on 15 September.
The admission seekers will be sent a code along with the results. The code must be preserved and shown while getting admission at the respective college.
After the results are published, the admission seekers must confirm their selection between 26 and 30 August. A student is allowed to select 10 colleges on the choice list.
If the students fail to ascertain their preference during the period of time, the application of the first phase will be cancelled.
The subject migration results of the first phase will be published on 4 September at 8:00pm.
The second phase of the online application will begin on 31 August and continue till 8:00pm on 2 September. Results of the second phase will be announced at 8:00pm on 4 September.
The students in the second phase admission will have to confirm their selection from 5 to 6 September at 5:00pm.
The third phase of the application will continue from 7 to 8 September.
The subject migration results of the second phase and results of the third phase will be declared on 10 September at 8:00 in the night.
The students of the third phase will have to confirm their selection between 11 and 12 September. The college-based final results will be disclosed on 13 September.
The admission will continue from 13 and 15 September.
The Dhaka Education Board is carrying out the admission procedures of the Madrasah and colleges with the assistance of the BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology).
Dhaka board chairman told Prothom Alo that there will have no quota other than 5 per cent for freedom fighters. But, a special arrangement will be there for people with specially-able, BKSP students and those who have extraordinary contribution to the cultural and sports activities of the country. They will have to apply manually.
The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations were published on 31 May. A total of 16,90,523 passed the examinations.
Dhaka board officials said colleges across the country have at least 2.2 to 2.3 million seats.