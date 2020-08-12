COVID-19 affects education, training of young people: ILO

The COVID-19 crisis is having a devastating effect on the education and training of young people and Bangladesh is no exception, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) said Wednesday.

Since the outset of the pandemic, over 70 per cent of youth who study or combine study with work have been adversely affected by the closing of schools, universities and training centres, according to an analysis by the ILO.

According to the report ‘Youth and COVID-19: impacts on jobs, education, rights and mental well-being’, 65 per cent of young people reported having learned less since the beginning of the pandemic because of the transition from classroom to online and distance learning during lockdown.

“The findings of this timely study clearly show how young women and young workers are being hardest hit by the ongoing crisis,” said Tuomo Poutiainen, country director, ILO Bangladesh, “and Bangladesh is no exception.”