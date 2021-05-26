Covid-19: How JSC, SSC and HSC exams to be held

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations will be held after taking classes in classrooms on a short syllabus in schools and colleges.

Similarly, SSC and HSC examinations of the next year (2022) will also be arranged under the short syllabus.

However, if the pandemic situation improves, Junior School Certificate (JSC) exam will be held. Otherwise, eighth graders will be assessed on the basis of assignments.

Education minister Dipu Moni made these disclosures in a virtual press conference on Wednesday. She said there is a little scope this year to promote SSC and HSC candidates without examinations.