Covid-19: How JSC, SSC and HSC exams to be held

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations will be held after taking classes in classrooms on a short syllabus in schools and colleges.
Similarly, SSC and HSC examinations of the next year (2022) will also be arranged under the short syllabus.
However, if the pandemic situation improves, Junior School Certificate (JSC) exam will be held. Otherwise, eighth graders will be assessed on the basis of assignments.
Education minister Dipu Moni made these disclosures in a virtual press conference on Wednesday. She said there is a little scope this year to promote SSC and HSC candidates without examinations.
Dipu Moni said SSC and HSC examinations will be held this year after conducting classes for 60 days and 84 days respectively.
Next year’s SSC and HSC examinations will also be held on a short syllabus. For this, the education ministry has formulated a short syllabus on which respective schools and colleges will conduct classes for 150 days and 180 days for SSC and HSC level students respectively.
Apart from this, eleventh graders will be given two assignments each week from upcoming June.
When asked, Dipu Moni said JSC exam will be held if the situation improves.
If not, students will be evaluated through assignments and the matter is being examined, the education minister added.
At the press conference, she said the closure of educational institutions has been extended, once again, up to 12 June. If the coronavirus situation improves, the educational institutions will be reopened from 13 June, the minister said.
However, the reopening of universities depends on the vaccination of students and teachers, Dipu Mondi observed.