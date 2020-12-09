COVID-19: UNICEF calls on govts to prioritise reopening of schools

The number of schoolchildren affected by school closures due to COVID-19 soared by 38 per cent in November, placing significant strain on the learning progress and well-being of an additional 90 million students globally, UNICEF says on Tuesday.

According to data collected by UNESCO, classrooms for nearly 1 in 5 schoolchildren globally -- or 320 million -- are closed as of 1 December, an increase of nearly 90 million from 232 million on 1 November, reports UNB.

In contrast, October saw the number of schoolchildren affected by school closures decrease nearly three-fold.