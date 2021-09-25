CU senate approves over Tk 3.6b budget for 2021-22 fiscal

Acting registrar of CU professor SM Monirul Islam placed the budget before the senate.
CU vice-chancellor professor Shirin Akhtar presided over the function while
Wasika Ayesha Khan, MP, and Nazrul Islam Chowdhury , MP, senate members, syndicate members, deans of various faculties, proctors of the university and invited guests, among others, addressed the function as guests.
Professor Shirin Akhtar said that education and research should be given
utmost importance in order to take the university forward.
"With this goal in mind, the present administration is working relentlessly
to implement it by formulating a specific action plan," she said.
The CU vice-chancellor said that the budget has reflected various aspects
in the development of academic, administrative and physical infrastructure by ensuring honesty, transparency and accountability.