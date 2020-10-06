Decision on HSC exam schedule to be announced Wednesday

The decision on when the Higher Secondary School (HSC) exam is to be held, will be announced on Wednesday. This decision was supposed to have been announced on Tuesday or earlier, but the education ministry was unable to do so.

When asked when this exam could be held, education minister Dipu Moni told Prothom Alo on Tuesday, “I will let you (journalists) know the time. You will be informed in detail. I will not be able to inform you today. Tomorrow perhaps I will talk to you.”