Decision on reopening educational institutions likely on Wednesday night

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dipu Moni said they have a meeting with the national technical advisory on Wednesday night. It is still uncertain whether they would reach a decision on the closure of educational institutions at the meeting, she added.
Amid the surge of coronavirus pandemic, the government announced the closure of educational institutions across the country. After 18 months, educational institutions reopened in September last year in a limited scale.
Following the surge in Covid-19 infection, educational institutions were closed once again on 21 January this year with extending the shutdown until 22 February in two phases.