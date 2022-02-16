Education

Covid-19

Decision on reopening educational institutions likely on Wednesday night

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Empty classroom at a school as all educational institutions remain closed across the country amidst the Covid-19 pandemic
Empty classroom at a school as all educational institutions remain closed across the country amidst the Covid-19 pandemicFile photo

The government is mulling to reopen educational institutions this month as the number and rate of coronavirus infections have dropped across the country.

Education minister Dipu Moni along with the high officials of the ministry will sit with the national technical advisory committee on Covid-19 on Wednesday night to decide on the closure of educational institutions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dipu Moni said they have a meeting with the national technical advisory on Wednesday night. It is still uncertain whether they would reach a decision on the closure of educational institutions at the meeting, she added.

Amid the surge of coronavirus pandemic, the government announced the closure of educational institutions across the country. After 18 months, educational institutions reopened in September last year in a limited scale.

Advertisement

Following the surge in Covid-19 infection, educational institutions were closed once again on 21 January this year with extending the shutdown until 22 February in two phases.

Read more from Education
Post Comment
Advertisement