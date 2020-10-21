'Decision on secondary-level evaluation system today'

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
The education ministry will announce the evaluation system of secondary annual examination today, reports BSS.

The public relations officer at the education ministry, Mohammad Abul Khair, said education minister Dipu Moni will announce in which manner the annual examination system will be evaluated in secondary level by holding a press conference on the virtual platform at 12 noon today.

It is to be mentioned that all the educational institutions of the country have been closed since 17 March and the government has extended the closure of the educational institutions till 31 October to prevent the spread of coronvarius.

Meanwhile, classes are being taken through online and television to keep the students studying.

