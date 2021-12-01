Degrees not enough, achieve global standards, president Hamid to DU students

President Hamid was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Dhaka University’s 16-day programme in celebration of the centenary of its founding. The programme will also mark the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.

Hamid, who virtually attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest from his official residence, Bangabhaban, said that the university authorities also need to consider global standards in determining curriculum and teaching.

The president said that parents and guardians send their children to university with high hopes and aspirations.

“Besides, the country and the people invest for educating them. The students have to acquire the ability to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the family, the country and the people,” he added.

Hamid said that the expansion of infrastructure, faculty members, students, departments and institutes contribute to the development of a university but the quality of education and research is the key indicator.

“Higher educational institutions, including universities, have to come forward to enhance the quality of education and the capacity of students, taking into account the needs and qualifications of national and international labour market.”

He hoped that Dhaka University will play a leading role in this journey.