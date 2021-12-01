Degrees not enough, achieve global standards, president Hamid to DU students

President Hamid was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Dhaka University’s 16-day programme in celebration of the centenary of its founding. The programme will also mark the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.
Hamid, who virtually attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest from his official residence, Bangabhaban, said that the university authorities also need to consider global standards in determining curriculum and teaching.
The president said that parents and guardians send their children to university with high hopes and aspirations.
“Besides, the country and the people invest for educating them. The students have to acquire the ability to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the family, the country and the people,” he added.
Hamid said that the expansion of infrastructure, faculty members, students, departments and institutes contribute to the development of a university but the quality of education and research is the key indicator.
“Higher educational institutions, including universities, have to come forward to enhance the quality of education and the capacity of students, taking into account the needs and qualifications of national and international labour market.”
He hoped that Dhaka University will play a leading role in this journey.
The country’s oldest public university, the highest seat of education and the cradle of almost all of the democratic movements in the country, which began its journey on 1 July 1921, is celebrating its 100th founding anniversary.
The celebration has been delayed by five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury joined the programme as a guest of honour.
The president also unveiled special books, photography albums and websites marking the centenary of the university.
The six books are -- Bangabandhu and Dhaka University, Dhaka University: History and Traditions, the University of Dhaka and the Making of Shaping Bangladesh, Celebrating Hundreds Years of the University of Dhaka: Reflection from Alumni National and International Inaugural Speech, Dhaka University Convocation Speech, and Dhaka University Centennial Illuminations.
A documentary and a theme song on the centenary were also released on the opening day of the celebrations, while a greeting message from Bhutan prime minister Lotay Tshering was also played during the programme.
Vice-chancellor of the University Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the inaugural programme. Education minister Dipu Moni, foreign minister AKM Abdul Momen, University Grants Commission chairman professor Kazi Shahidullah and president of Dhaka University Alumni Association AK Azad also spoke on the occasion.
On 3 December, students of the Theatre and Performance Studies and Dance Department, and members of Dhaka University Teachers’ Association will perform in the cultural programme. Pop band Dolchut led by popular musician Bappa Mazumder will perform in the programme.
On 4 December, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and educationist Rasheda K Chowdhury will attend a discussion that will be presided over by former pro-vice- chancellor professor Shahadat Ali. A cultural programme will also be held on the day.
A victory procession with the participation of teachers, students, officials and employees will be held from the premises of Aparajeyo Bangla to Shahid Minar on the morning of 12 December. A discussion programme will be held in the afternoon.
Teachers, students, officials and employees will place wreaths at the National Martyrs’ Memorial at Savar on 16 December, the Victory Day.
The 16-day festivities will end on Victory Day, with a concert and laser show at the central playground of the university.