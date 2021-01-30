Delhi's St Stephen’s invites Bangladeshi students for its bachelor’s programme

New Delhi’s prestigious St Stephen’s college has invited applications from Bangladeshi students to join the three-year bachelor programmes taught at the premium education institution of India.

The move is part of India’s efforts to cement its ties with Bangladesh as it marks 50 years of independence of the south Asian country.

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, put out a tweet too asking Bangladeshi students wishing to study at St Stephen’s to send in their applications to the ministry of education in Dhaka.

However, an insider said that Bangladeshi students will be given “some sort of priority” even in other colleges, including medicine, engineering and business administration in case they apply.