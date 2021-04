The admission tests to all dental colleges across the country for the academic year 2020-21 have been rescheduled for 11 June. The previous date of tests was on 30 April, reports UNB.

The admission test for all dental colleges and dental units has been rescheduled due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic, said a notification signed by AKM Ahsan Habib, director of Directorate General of Health Services (Medical Education).