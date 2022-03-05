ULAB MSJ to organise media summit on ‘Future of Journalism’

The Department of Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and International Association of Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) Bangladesh are organising the Dhaka Media Summit on the theme – ‘Future of Journalism’ – to be held from 10 March to 13 March 2022.

The four-day-long summit features 58 research paper presentations by researchers and academics from 10 countries, five roundtable discussions, three master classes and a book promotion.