Prothom Alo English Desk
ULAB MSJ to organise media summit on ‘Future of Journalism’

The Department of Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and International Association of Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) Bangladesh are organising the Dhaka Media Summit on the theme – ‘Future of Journalism’ – to be held from 10 March to 13 March 2022.

The four-day-long summit features 58 research paper presentations by researchers and academics from 10 countries, five roundtable discussions, three master classes and a book promotion.

The event includes multi-sectoral dialogues on the theme – ‘Future of Dialogue’ mainly focusing on the four major aspects of journalism - audience access, agenda setting, sustainability or viability and safety concerns.

The online summit features 10 associate partners. The partners are - LSPR Communication and Business Institute, Indonesia, Walisongo University, Indonesia, Khawaja Mainuddin Chisti Language University of India, Miriam College, The Philippines, Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University from Thailand, Pelita Harapan University, Indonesia, Media Action, Nepal, Digital Transformation Centre, Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival and Axis MIL Digital Transformation Centre and Axis Media and Information Literacy (MIL).

Rozina Islam, special correspondent of the daily Prothom Alo, will speak at the inaugural session of the event. Meanwhile, internationally acclaimed photographer Shahidul Alam and investigative journalist and special correspondent of Jamuna Television, Mohsinul Hakim will also address the sum on the concluding day.

