Dhaka University admission: 'Kha' unit test results today

The press release stated that vice chancellor Akhtaruzzaman will be present as the chief guest in Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom in the administrative building of Dhaka University and announce the result at 1:00pm on 27 June.
Earlier, on 22 June, the results of the general knowledge test of the ‘Cha’ unit of the Faculty of Fine Arts were published on the website of the university. The figure drawing test of the 1,502 students selected from the results will be held on 2 July (Saturday) from 11:00am to 12:30pm on the university campus. The final results of unit ‘Cha’ will be released after that test.