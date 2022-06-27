Dhaka University admission: 'Kha' unit test results today

Results of the admission test of 'Kha' unit for the 2021-22 academic year’s undergraduate (honours) class of the Faculty of Arts of Dhaka University is scheduled to be released on Monday. The results will be released at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, a press release issued by the university's public relations office said this on Sunday afternoon. The admission test of ‘Kha’ unit was held at the centres of the key universities, including the Dhaka University campus, in eight divisions of the country.