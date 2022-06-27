Education

Dhaka University admission: 'Kha' unit test results today

Staff Correspondent
University of Dhaka
default-image

Results of the admission test of 'Kha' unit for the 2021-22 academic year’s undergraduate (honours) class of the Faculty of Arts of Dhaka University is scheduled to be released on Monday. The results will be released at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, a press release issued by the university's public relations office said this on Sunday afternoon. The admission test of ‘Kha’ unit was held at the centres of the key universities, including the Dhaka University campus, in eight divisions of the country.

The press release stated that vice chancellor Akhtaruzzaman will be present as the chief guest in Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom in the administrative building of Dhaka University and announce the result at 1:00pm on 27 June.

Earlier, on 22 June, the results of the general knowledge test of the ‘Cha’ unit of the Faculty of Fine Arts were published on the website of the university. The figure drawing test of the 1,502 students selected from the results will be held on 2 July (Saturday) from 11:00am to 12:30pm on the university campus. The final results of unit ‘Cha’ will be released after that test.

Read more from Education
Post Comment