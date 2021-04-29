DIMFF 2022 Masterclass

8th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival - DIMFF 2022 will be conducting its first masterclass with the renowned writer-director-cinematographer Kamar Ahmad Simon on 30 April 2021 (Friday) at 3:00 pm.
This masterclass is open for all with no charges at all. Young filmmakers and film enthusiasts can register online to join this session. This event will be conducted on the online platform Google Meet.
Anyone can complete the registration from this link: https://forms.gle/beDUf9wRCDBHyKLu7
The film submissions for the 8th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival have already started. Submission will take place till September 2021. The selected films will be screened in the festival's opening and closing sessions.
DIMFF is a platform for aspiring filmmakers and emerging youth for their creative expression.
More details can be found here www.dimff.net