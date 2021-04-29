DIMFF 2022 Masterclass

8th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival - DIMFF 2022 will be conducting its first masterclass with the renowned writer-director-cinematographer Kamar Ahmad Simon on 30 April 2021 (Friday) at 3:00 pm.

This masterclass is open for all with no charges at all. Young filmmakers and film enthusiasts can register online to join this session. This event will be conducted on the online platform Google Meet.

Anyone can complete the registration from this link: https://forms.gle/beDUf9wRCDBHyKLu7