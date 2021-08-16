DPS STS Community Club initiates Project Rong for the vulnerable

On this occasion, Dr. Shivananda CS, Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka, said, “During these unprecedented times, it is our responsibility to support the community to our fullest potential. Hence, the DPS STS Community Club decided to initiate Project Rong to unleash children’s creativity through pencil and paper. We believe that helping organizations and supporting vulnerable populations in the wake of the pandemic is of utmost importance.”

Under the project, unused paints, colours, crayons, and other stationery items were collected from people by the volunteers. The school then distributed three big cartons of these stationeries to Families for Children (FFC), a non-profit organization that fulfils the needs of homeless children and specially-abled young adults. After the stationeries were handed out at the orphanage, the children expressed gratitude with heart-warming smiles and handmade cards.