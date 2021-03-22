Education

DPS STS parents have fun cooking with Chef Belli

Prothom Alo English Desk
Parents were required to pre-register to be a part of the session. Chef Valter Belli’s active presence added a warm vibe throughout the web-session. Many parents who would otherwise feel less inclined to try out newer dishes, acknowledged that this session helped them add fun to their hectic sessions at the kitchen. Valter Belli also appreciated the arrangement and thanked DPS STS for the unique session.

Madhu Wal, Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka, said, “Cooking is often undermined as an art, and mostly seen to be a regular monotonous part of our clockwork-lives. In the middle of this stressful time of the pandemic, DPS STS opted to present its parents with something new. Valter Belli is a very amiable person who conducted the cooking session with enthusiasm and managed to convince many of the parents to turn on their stoves again after many days for a whole new experiment.”

