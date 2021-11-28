DPS STS’s first-ever TEDx event ends on a high note

TEDxDPSSTSSchool was a full-day event where students got the privilege to interact with influential people who have incredible achievements in Bangladesh and all over the world. Mariha Zaman Khan, Barrister of Lincoln's Inn and an advocate of Dhaka District and Sessions Judges Court, currently working as an associate, Grays Chamber; Shomy Hasan, activist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist; Mohammad Mohasin, disability activist, founder and captain of Wheelchair Cricket Welfare Association of Bangladesh (WCWAB); Naveed Mahbub, renowned comedian and columnist; and Iftekhar Rafsan, popular YouTube personality and content creator, were guest speakers of the event.
DPS STS also hosted Dibya Jyoti, prominent and rising young actor; Md. Monirul Islam bpm (bar), PPM (Bar), Additional Inspector General of Bangladesh Police and the head of the Special Branch of Bangladesh Police; Tasnuva Anan Shishir, first transgender newscaster in Bangladesh; Pritom Hasan, famous singer, composer, and actor; and Professor Dr. Syed Humayun Akhter, Vice-Chancellor at Bangladesh Open University, as guest speakers.
Dr. Shivananda CS, Principal, DPS STS School, said, “The event was immensely successful for all of us. Students across all schools and universities received the opportunity to gain knowledge and be inspired by eminent personalities.”