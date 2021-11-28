DPS STS’s first-ever TEDx event ends on a high note

DPS STS (Delhi Public) School Dhaka has recently organised its first-ever TEDx event titled ‘TEDxDPSSTSSchool’. A group of influential achievers from various fields came to the event and spoke about several thought-provoking and inspiring matters.

TEDxDPSSTSSchool was very effective in boosting the intelligence of attendees and providing a divergent experience. The motivational event featured renowned individuals who shed light on meaningful topics to both educate and entertain. In this regard, Bijo Kurian, Vice Principal, DPS STS School, said, “TED talks stand out from other forms of presentations as it is highly effective in conveying information to the target audience. With the TEDxDPSSTSSchool, our goal was to bring bright minds together under one roof. Through this event, we focused on allowing conversations that are idea-focused and inspire attendees to make a difference in the world.”