Draft education act: Coaching, guidebooks remain

The education ministry had started working on the formulation of the education act in January 2011 in a bid to fully implement the national education policy and stop coaching, private tuition and use of notes, guidebooks and such supplementary books. Ten years on, the ministry is now preparing a law incorporating a provision on coaching and guidebooks.

Sources at the education ministry say the draft law is near finalisation. After completing certain details, the draft law will be handed over to the cabinet division to be placed at the cabinet meeting. The education ministry may hold an inter-ministerial meeting before that. The Secondary and Higher Education Division secretary, Md Mahbub Hossain, told Prothom Alo that more opinions will be taken on the draft law before sending it to the cabinet.

The formulation of the education act has been on for 10 years. Work comes to a halt when the draft is discussed and debated. The cabinet had even sent back the draft law once in the wake of criticism. The criticism, in fact, was centered on coaching, private tuition, notes, guidebooks and supplementary books.