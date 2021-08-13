Education

DSHE for immediate action on realising extra money from HSC candidates

The Directorate Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has warned of taking action if any allegation of realising extra money is unearthed from the candidates of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination in the year 2021, reports BSS.

“Necessary action will be taken for realising extra money from the HSC appeared candidates,” according to a notice issued by the department on Friday.

Tuition fees of not more than 24 months till 30 June, 2021, from first June 2019 of the particular institute along with schedule board fee will have to be realised from the HSC candidates, said the notice.

Even the notice also warned all concerned including the head of the institute that they should not ask the guardians and students to come to the institute to fill up HSC exams forms.

