DU, 10 others among Asia’s top 650 varsities

Eleven Bangladeshi universities have featured in the list of 650 higher educational institutions of Asia in QS Asia University Rankings 2021.

UK based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) published the rankings on Monday.

Dhaka University was placed in the 134th position, top among Bangladeshi universities while Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in the 199th.

DU stood the 135th among Asian universities in the previous year’s list.