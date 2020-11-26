DU, 10 others among Asia’s top 650 varsities

Eleven Bangladeshi universities have featured in the list of 650 higher educational institutions of Asia in QS Asia University Rankings 2021.
UK based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) published the rankings on Monday.
Dhaka University was placed in the 134th position, top among Bangladeshi universities while Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in the 199th.
DU stood the 135th among Asian universities in the previous year’s list.
North South University was placed in the 228th position, Brac University in 271-280, Independent University in 351-400, Daffodil University, East West University and United International University in 401-450, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) 451-500, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology IN 551-600 and American International University and Bangladesh in 551-600.
The rankings are compiled based on 11 indicators including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, international research network, citations per paper and papers per faculty, according to the QS.
A total of 124 universities from Mainland China, 106 universities from India, 98 universities from Japan and 85 from South Korea found their places among the list.
National University of Singapore (NUS) secured the first place among the top Asian universities for the third consecutive year while Tsinghua University from China, Nanyang Technological University from Singapore, University of Hong Kong and Zhejiang University from China secured place among top five.