DU academic council approves recommendation of reopening dormitories

Earlier on Wednesday, the DU’s provost standing committee made two recommends.

The first one was the university library and the seminar libraries would remain open from 10:00am to 5:00om daily from 26 September for the honours final year and the master’s students.

And students with the vaccine certificate for at least a dose and the university identity card would be allowed to access to the libraries. If more students appear, the matter will be coordinated maintaining the health rules.

The second one was the honours’ final year and the master’s students would be allowed to stay at the dormitories from 8:00am on 5 October upon providing the vaccine certificate for at least a dose and the university ID card.