DU academic council approves recommendation of reopening dormitories

Earlier on Wednesday, the DU’s provost standing committee made two recommends.
The first one was the university library and the seminar libraries would remain open from 10:00am to 5:00om daily from 26 September for the honours final year and the master’s students.
And students with the vaccine certificate for at least a dose and the university identity card would be allowed to access to the libraries. If more students appear, the matter will be coordinated maintaining the health rules.
The second one was the honours’ final year and the master’s students would be allowed to stay at the dormitories from 8:00am on 5 October upon providing the vaccine certificate for at least a dose and the university ID card.
DU proctor and provost standing committee member secretary AKM Golam Rabbani told Prothom Alo on Thursday the academic council approved the two recommendations placed by the provost committee
Meanwhile, the academic council also proposed arranging vaccines at DU’s medical centre and providing masks inscribed with DU logo to every one of the university. The academic council also stressed strict maintaining of health rules after reopening the university.
DU’s regular academic activities and dormitories have remained closed since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since infection drops and students receive vaccines, the university is now preparing to reopen.
Meanwhile, the DU authorities formulates a policy titled “standard operating procedure” aimed at running dormitories, campus, classrooms, libraries and laboratories after reopening the university.