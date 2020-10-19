DU admission: Decision tomorrow on how tests will be held

Dhaka University (DU) has decided to admit first year undergraduate students through admission tests. But, the authorities are yet to decide whether the admission tests will be taken online or in-person.

Earlier on 18 October, the issue was discussed at a meeting of the university's deans’ committee. The final decision on the method of admission tests will be taken at another deans’ meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).

Professor Sadeka Halim, dean of the social sciences faculty, told Prothom Alo that a meeting of the deans’ committee will be held on 20 October. A final decision on the admission test will be taken there.