DU admission test begins 21 May, applications until 31 March

The admission tests of honours first year of the academic session 2020-2021 in Dhaka University will be held in May. The tests will be taken under five units from 21 May to 5 June. The online application process will continue from 8 March until 31 March.

The decisions were taken from a meeting of the committee on admission tests chaired by the university vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman today (Thursday). The meeting was held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building.

A press release issued by the university’s public relations department said the test of ‘Ka’ unit will be held on 21 May, ‘Kha’ on 22 May, ‘Ga’ on 27 May, ‘Gha’ on 28 May and theoretical exams of ‘Cha’ unit will be held on 5 June.