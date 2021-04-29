DU admission tests rescheduled amid pandemic



The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have rescheduled the dates of the bachelor entrance examinations considering the country's Covid-19 situation, reports UNB.

The public relations officer of the university issued a notice in this regard on Thursday.

According to the revised schedule, 'Ka' unit admission test will be held on 6 August, 'Kha' unit admission test on 7 August, 'Ga' unit on 13 August, 'Gha' unit on 14 August and 'Cha' unit (general knowledge) on 31 July.