DU admission tests rescheduled amid pandemic

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have rescheduled the dates of the bachelor entrance examinations considering the country's Covid-19 situation, reports UNB.
The public relations officer of the university issued a notice in this regard on Thursday.
According to the revised schedule, 'Ka' unit admission test will be held on 6 August, 'Kha' unit admission test on 7 August, 'Ga' unit on 13 August, 'Gha' unit on 14 August and 'Cha' unit (general knowledge) on 31 July.
The date for 'Cha' unit admission test (drawing) will be informed in due time, it said.
The decision was taken at an emergency virtual meeting of the DU general admission committee chaired by the vice-chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday.
Admit cards of all units can be downloaded from 10 July until 30 minutes before the exams begin.
However, other guidelines and conditions for the admission test will remain unchanged.