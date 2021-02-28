DU aspirants demand previous CGPA requirement for admission test

A group of admission-seekers under the 2020-21 academic session have staged a demonstration demanding reinstatement of the usual Grade Point Average (GPA) system for sitting the admission tests of universities across the country, including Dhaka University.

They came up with the demand on Sunday from a protest rally at the TSC area of the university campus under the banner of "General students under 2020-21 academic session", reports UNB.

Rashed Shahriar, general secretary of the Socialist Students' Front (SSF), said: "We demand the government to maintain the previous GPA in all university admission tests and take effective initiatives to expand higher education."



