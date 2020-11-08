DU decides not to continue Gha, Cha units in admission test

The deans' committee of Dhaka University has taken a decision not to continue Gha unit under the social scinence faculty and Cha unit under the fine arts faculty in the admission tests from the next session of 2021-22.
However, admission tests will be held in five units including Gha and Cha in 2020-21 session.
The vice-chancellor in a meeting of deans' committee on Sunday made a proposal to discontinue Gha and Cha units.
The students study in science, arts and commerce in Higher Secondary level. Accordingly, the vice chancellor wants to continue three units in the admission tests.
In the meeting, most of the deans supported the proposal and the matter will be finalised in the academic council.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, VC Md Akhtaruzzaman said the pressure of holding admission test will decrease.
However, co-vice chancellor (administration) professor Muhammad Samad said the decision to cancel Gha and Cha units has to be taken cautiously.
Students from science, arts and commerce background can apply for the admission tests under Gha unit. Through this unit, students are admitted into different departments under the social science and arts faculties. The students are also admitted to science related subjects through Gha unit.