DU decides not to continue Gha, Cha units in admission test

The deans' committee of Dhaka University has taken a decision not to continue Gha unit under the social scinence faculty and Cha unit under the fine arts faculty in the admission tests from the next session of 2021-22.

However, admission tests will be held in five units including Gha and Cha in 2020-21 session.

The vice-chancellor in a meeting of deans' committee on Sunday made a proposal to discontinue Gha and Cha units.