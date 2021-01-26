DU dormitories may reopen in March

The authorities of Dhaka University (DU) is mulling to reopen its dormitories in the first week of March, nearly a year after its closure to contain the highly infectious coronavirus.

The university’s provost standing committee at a meeting on Tuesday made a recommendation that the halls should be prepared for reopening by the first week of March. Initially, however, the halls may be opened only for the final semester students in honours, and masters.

The meeting was held at the vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman’s residence where pro-VC (education) professor ASM Maksud Kamal, proctor KM Golam Rabbani, treasurer Mumtaz Uddin Ahmed and provosts of 18 halls were present.