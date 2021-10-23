Education

DU Gha Unit admission test held

Prothom Alo English Desk
The entry test of Dhaka University's (DU) ‘Gha’ unit under the social science faculty for the 2020-21 academic session was held Saturday, reports BSS.

The admission test was held from 11:00 am to 12.30 pm in eight divisional cities across the country considering the pandemic situation.

DU Vice Chancellor (VC) professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, pro VC (administration) professor Mohammad Samad, pro VC (Academic) Professor ASM Maksud Kamal visited the different exam centers.

A total of 1, 15,881 students applied for DU Gha unit admission test against 1,570 seat, with 74 students fighting against each seat. From first October, DU began its admission test through A Unit of science group.

The universities outside Dhaka where exams are taking place are: Chittagong University, Rajshahi University, Khulna University, Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet, Barishal University, and Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.

