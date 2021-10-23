DU Gha Unit admission test held

A total of 1, 15,881 students applied for DU Gha unit admission test against 1,570 seat, with 74 students fighting against each seat. From first October, DU began its admission test through A Unit of science group.
The universities outside Dhaka where exams are taking place are: Chittagong University, Rajshahi University, Khulna University, Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet, Barishal University, and Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.