DU Gha Unit admission test held

The entry test of Dhaka University's (DU) ‘Gha’ unit under the social science faculty for the 2020-21 academic session was held Saturday, reports BSS.

The admission test was held from 11:00 am to 12.30 pm in eight divisional cities across the country considering the pandemic situation.

DU Vice Chancellor (VC) professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, pro VC (administration) professor Mohammad Samad, pro VC (Academic) Professor ASM Maksud Kamal visited the different exam centers.