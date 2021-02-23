DU halls to open 17 May, authorities urge govt to vaccinate all by 17 April

Dhaka University academic council has given approval to the government decision to take examinations and open the residential halls.

The academic council has also urged the government to ensure vaccination to all university teachers, students and staff by 17 April.

Earlier, the university authorities decided to open halls on 13 March for those who will appear in examinations. However, education minister Dipu Moni on Monday said residential halls of the universities would reopen on 17 May while the classes would resume on 24 May. No examination will be held before 24 May.

Following the new decision by the government, vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman called an emergency meeting of the academic council on Tuesday morning and gave the approval of the new decision. The academic council is the highest decision-making body of the university.