DU installs automated software to operate official activities virtually

Prothom Alo English Desk

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have installed automation software to operate all the official activities online, reports BSS.

Vice chancellor (VC) of the university Akhtaruzzaman on Wednesday inaugurated the software officially at university’s exam controller office here today, said a press release.

Advertisement

Using this software, students will be able to complete all the activities online including filling up examination forms and collecting admit card while result of the examinations will also be published online.

Another feature of the software ‘Students support’ will help the students to solve their problem.

President of DU Teachers Association (DUTA) Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan and exam controller Md Bahalul Haque Chowdhury, among others, were present on the occasion.

More News

Number of Bangladeshi students studying in US reaches all-time high

Flags of USA and Bangladesh.

UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses

UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses

‘Moral, sex education needed to prevent sexual harassment’

‘Moral, sex education needed to prevent sexual harassment’

US embassy accepts new student visa application from Sunday

US embassy accepts new student visa application from Sunday