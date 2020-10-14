DU introduces automation in accounting activities

The Dhaka University authorities have launched 'Accounts Automation' to bring all kinds of accounting activities under digital system, reports UNB.
Now, the students and staff will get the opportunity to transact directly through mobile banking.
DU vice-chancellor Akhtaruzzaman on Wednesday inaugurated the accounts automation system at Abdul Motin Virtual Classroom at the University's senate building, said a press release.
The DU VC said that automation system would bring dynamism in the overall management of the university and ensure transparency and accountability in all areas.
University students will be able to deposit their bills and all fees at any branch of Janata Bank by collecting digitalized receipts.
Moreover, they will also get opportunities to transact money through mobile banking like BKash, Rocket, Surecash etc from anywhere anytime.
This automation system will automatically complete payment of salaries, pensions, income tax, insurance, bank loans, provident funds, benevolent funds, teachers' examination bills, accounts of various trust funds, etc. for teachers, officers and staff of the university.