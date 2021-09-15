DU likely to reopen halls on 5 October

The provost committee also recommended keeping the university’s central library and the seminar libraries open from 10:00am to 5:00pm daily from 26 September.
The recommendations were made at a meeting of the provost committee held at the residence of the DU vice chancellor (VC) professor Md Akhtaruzzaman on Wednesday with the VC in the chair.
DU proctor and provost standing committee member secretary AKM Golam Rabbani told Prothom Alo, “The meeting has made two recommendations.”
“The first one is the university library and the seminar libraries will remain open from 10:00am to 5:00pm daily from 26 September for the honours final year and the master’s students. And students with the vaccine certificate of at least a dose and the university identity card will be allowed to access to the libraries. If more students appear, the matter will be coordinated maintaining the health rules,” he added.
Golam Rabbani said, “The second one is the honours’ final year and the master’s students will be allowed to stay at the dormitories from 8:00am on 5 October upon providing the vaccine certificate of at least a dose and the university ID card.”
The proctor said these recommendations would be placed before the meeting of the deans' committee and the academic council, to be held on Thursday. The matters would be finalised after discussing at the meeting.
In-person academic activities of the students of other sessions would begin after reviewing the information on students receiving vaccine comes to a satisfactory level, he added.