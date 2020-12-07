DU mulls division-wise entrance tests

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues in Bangladesh, Dhaka University authorities have decided to conduct entrance tests to undergraduate courses in divisional cities in order to avoid mass gathering of aspirants in the capital.

Academics have welcomed the move but say that steps must be taken in advance to avoid paper leaks and cheating in the exams.

Unlike other public universities, DU authorities will conduct entrance exams to science, arts, and business studies streams from next year.

“It’s a good decision to conduct a division-wise entry test amid the pandemic. But the main concern is to ensure steps to avoid question paper leaks,” Emeritus professor Serajul Islam Choudhury.