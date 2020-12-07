DU mulls division-wise entrance tests

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues in Bangladesh, Dhaka University authorities have decided to conduct entrance tests to undergraduate courses in divisional cities in order to avoid mass gathering of aspirants in the capital.
Academics have welcomed the move but say that steps must be taken in advance to avoid paper leaks and cheating in the exams.
Unlike other public universities, DU authorities will conduct entrance exams to science, arts, and business studies streams from next year.
“It’s a good decision to conduct a division-wise entry test amid the pandemic. But the main concern is to ensure steps to avoid question paper leaks,” Emeritus professor Serajul Islam Choudhury.
DU authorities, however, say that they will seek help from the national security forces to ensure fair conduct of exams.
“We will set up exams centres at universities or renowned colleges in divisions across the country. Our deans will oversee the exams. We will seek the help of the home ministry, police and intelligence agencies to ensure fair exams,” Maksud Kamal, DU’s pro-vice-chancellor (education), told UNB.
Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman added: “We have plans and the deans concerned will take necessary steps to take division-wise entry tests.”
The University authorities have also slashed test marks to 100 from 200. The exam dates will be announced after the publication of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam results. The decision will be finalised after an approval from the university’s academic council.
While students generally opt for public universities when it comes to higher education, the number of seats is much lower than that of admission seekers. Of the 46 public universities, excluding National University, Open University and medical universities, 39 have the capacity of enrolling around 65,000 students.
On 7 May, the University Grants Commission (UGC) published a guideline on conducting courses online in light of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, including teaching, taking exams, their assessment as well as admission for private universities.