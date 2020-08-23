DU observes ‘Black Day’

Dhaka University teachers and students on Sunday observed the Black Day' to recall a crackdown by the then military-backed caretaker government between 20 and 23 August, 2007, reports UNB.
Marking the day, teachers, officials and staffs of the university wore black badges.
A virtual discussion was also held at Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom around 11:00am on the day.
Participants said that then unelected and undemocratic government was responsible for the condemnable, unprecedented and inhuman attack on teachers and students of the university.
Vice-chancellor professor Akhtaruzzaman presided over the function.
Praising the then activities of DU teachers and students, Akhtaruzzaman said the political unrest during the military-backed interim government was an assault on the spirit of Liberation War and democratic value.
Urging everyone to remain alert, he further said that anti-Liberation War and undemocratic forces always chose the month of August to unleash attacks on the spirit of the country and materialise their evil schemes.
Among others DU pro-VC (administration) prof Muhammad Samad, pro-VC(academic) prof ASM Maksud Kamal, DU teachers' association acting president Lutfor Rahman and general secretary professor Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan also attended the discussion.