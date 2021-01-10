DU Physics dept. professor Muhtasham Hussain dies

Muhtasham Hussain, a retired professor of Physics pepartment at Dhaka University, passed away on Saturday. He was 93.

He breathed his last around 12:30pm in the capital’s Ever Care Hospital after suffering from old age complications for days, his elder son Rayhan Hussain told BSS.

The professor is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

His namaz-e-janaza was held after Esha prayers on the premises of Masjid-Ut-Taqwa in capital’s Dhanmondi and later he was laid to eternal rest at capital’s Jurain Graveyard.

Meanwhile, Dhaka University vice chancellor Akhtaruzzaman, in a condolence message, expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Muhtasham Hussain.