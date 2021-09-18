DU student halls to reopen from 5 Oct

As per the decision, students will have to show the Covid vaccine certificates of at least one dose and the valid student identification cards at the hall entrance.
This will also be required to study at the university's central library and the seminar libraries from 26 September from 10:00am to 5:00pm.
The syndicate has taken these steps to beef up the surveillance to ensure certification of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and the valid identity card, preventing non-students from entering halls, told pro-VC professor (education) AKM Maksud Kamal to Prothom Alo.
Earlier on Thursday, the academic council of Dhaka University (DU) approved the recommendation to reopen the university’s student halls from 5 October for the Honours and Master’s final year students at a virtual meeting with DU vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.
Heads of all departments, faculties and institutions took part in the meeting.