DU students brought under health insurance scheme

All the regular students of Dhaka University (DU) have been brought under a health insurance scheme for a yearly premium of Tk 270, reports BSS.

Only regular students within the age limit of 28 will be eligible to avail health care services in various listed hospitals from now on under the coverage, said a press release.

To avail this facility, each student will have to pay a one-time annual premium of only Tk 270 at the time of admission every year. However, insurance benefits will not be available if a student exceeds the age of 28 or loses studentship.