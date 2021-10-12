DU students brought under health insurance scheme

Students will be given a deposit receipt which will be needed to attach with the required documents while making a claim, added the release. Under the insurance, each student will be eligible for maximum insurance benefit of Tk 50,000 per year for hospital admission.
Of this, a maximum of Tk 5,000 per day will be available for cabin or ward rent, hospital services, surgical expenses, doctor's consultation fees, medicines and examination bills while in the hospital.
In the case of outdoor treatment, there is an annual allocation of Tk10,000 for each student which will cover the cost of outdoor examinations and doctor's consultation fees of maximum Tk 500 each day.
Students who are yet to pay the annual premium during the current academic year, can deposit the premium by clicking the ‘Health Insurance’ button and logging in to the website- https://student.eis.du.ac.bd.
Students have been asked to contact with the office of their respective department for insurance related activities.