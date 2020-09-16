DU students to get institutional email address

Prothom Alo English Desk
Advertisement

The Dhaka University authorities have decided to provide all of their regular students with institutional email addresses, reports UNB.

The ICT cell of the university has already made all necessary arrangements in this regard and vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman has also approved the initiative, said a press release.

The email addresses will be provided using G-Suite for Education Service of Google. The students can access all G-Suite services, including google drive, google classroom, google meet, using the email IDs.

Advertisement
Advertisement


To materialize the plan, each of the departments and institutes will nominate an "email admin" to issue students' data to the ICT cell.

Later, the students would get exclusive email addresses from the ICT cell.



Advertisement
Advertisement

Issuing institutional email addresses to university students is a widespread practice all over the world.

Keeping pace with the world, the DU students have long been demanding institutional email addresses to avoid any unwanted hassle while applying for higher studies or other opportunities abroad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Dhaka University takes master plan for infrastructure development

Dhaka University logo on a plaque attached to a gate of the Arts Building of Dhaka University

Millions of African children rely on TV education during COVID-19 pandemic

Representational image

Educational institutions reopen in Pakistan after six months

Students keep a safe distance while they wait to enter a class as schools reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan 15 September 2020.

Online learning: Drop in foreign students bad omen for Canada’s labour market

People take a break from playing sports on the grounds of the University of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 9 September 2020