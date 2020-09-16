DU students to get institutional email address

The Dhaka University authorities have decided to provide all of their regular students with institutional email addresses, reports UNB.
The ICT cell of the university has already made all necessary arrangements in this regard and vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman has also approved the initiative, said a press release.
The email addresses will be provided using G-Suite for Education Service of Google. The students can access all G-Suite services, including google drive, google classroom, google meet, using the email IDs.
To materialize the plan, each of the departments and institutes will nominate an "email admin" to issue students' data to the ICT cell.
Later, the students would get exclusive email addresses from the ICT cell.
Issuing institutional email addresses to university students is a widespread practice all over the world.
Keeping pace with the world, the DU students have long been demanding institutional email addresses to avoid any unwanted hassle while applying for higher studies or other opportunities abroad.