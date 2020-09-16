DU students to get institutional email address

The Dhaka University authorities have decided to provide all of their regular students with institutional email addresses, reports UNB.



The ICT cell of the university has already made all necessary arrangements in this regard and vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman has also approved the initiative, said a press release.



The email addresses will be provided using G-Suite for Education Service of Google. The students can access all G-Suite services, including google drive, google classroom, google meet, using the email IDs.

