DU students try to forcefully enter two halls

A section of Dhaka University students have tried to forcefully enter Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall and Amar Ekushey Hall, after around a year’s closure.

However, they left after remaining at the halls for around half an hour.

This incident occurred at around 12:30pm Monday. The students said that they entered the halls to give the administration a message that if they want, they can enter the halls on their own accord.

If the hall administration gets the message, they would certainly open the halls from today, Monday.

These students then took up position in a scattered manner near the halls, around Chankharpool and Dhaka Medical College Hospital areas. In the afternoon, around 25 to 30 students were seen gathering in the hall grounds.

They told Prothom Alo that they had come to the hall at around 11:00am. At around 11:45am they entered Shaheed Ataur Rahman Khan Khadim Bhaban, a building of Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall. Half an hour later, they left. They had hoped that this would be a message to the administration and the administration would open the halls soon. They had even spoken to the administration.