DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy

The Dhaka University has suspended the admission test of its Faculty of Business Studies MBA (evening) courses amid controversy, reports UNB.
The exam was scheduled to be held this Friday.
Vice-chancellor Akhtaruzzaman confirmed the development.
"I was informed about the exam in the morning and asked the [business faculty] dean to suspend the test," he said.
Business Studies faculty dean Abdul Moin affirmed that the exam was suspended.
On Thursday night, DU VC and pro-VC claimed that they were not informed about the exam, saying no guidelines had yet been formulated about MBA evening courses.
The government has extended the shutdown of educational institutions until 19 December apprehending a second-wave of COVID-19.