DU syndicate approves Tk 9.22 billion budget

The Dhaka University (DU) syndicate on Sunday approved a budget of Tk 9.22 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23 which was Tk 8.32 billion in the last year, reports UNB.

The syndicate committee of the university has approved the budget at a syndicate meeting held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban which was headed by DU vice-chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman.