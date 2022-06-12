DU syndicate approves Tk 9.22 billion budget

The Dhaka University (DU) syndicate on Sunday approved a budget of Tk 9.22 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23 which was Tk 8.32 billion in the last year, reports UNB.
The syndicate committee of the university has approved the budget at a syndicate meeting held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban which was headed by DU vice-chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman.
"DU treasurer Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed presented the proposed budget at the meeting which has been approved to be presented at the nest annual session of syndicate meeting which will be held on 16 June," a press release issued by DU public relations said.