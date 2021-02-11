DU to expel 7 students, suspend 147

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have recommended the expulsion of seven students who got admitted to the university through fraudulence from 2013-14 to 2016-17 academic sessions, reports UNB.

The authorities also recommended suspension of 147 students of the university and its affiliated colleges and institutions for different terms for their involvement in anti-disciplinary activities.

The disciplinary council of the university took the decision at a meeting chaired by vice-chancellor professor Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday evening. DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani confirmed this to the media.



The final decision will be taken in the next syndicate meeting, the proctor said.