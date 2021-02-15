DU to open dormitories 13 March, students to leave after exam

On 31 January, the academic council decided to reopen the residential halls from 13 March. However, in the first stage, only students of the honours final year and postgraduate will be allowed to stay in the halls.

On Monday, the university administration's interaction platform 'Dhaka University Environment Council' held a meeting with the leaders of active students' organisations on the campus regarding the celebration of International Mother Language Day and reopening halls.

The meeting was held at the Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury senate building of the University.

At the meeting, vice-chancellor Akhtaruzzaman sought the cooperation of the leaders of the students' organisations to implement their initiatives in an orderly and systematic manner, according to a press release by the public relations department of Dhaka University.

It said, the students were informed about the decisions regarding the reopening of the halls in the meeting.

The press release further said, in order to avoid public gatherings this year on the occasion of Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day, a maximum of five people can lay wreaths at the altar under a banner at the organisation level and a maximum of two people at the individual level. In this case, everyone must follow the health guidelines, maintain social distance and wear a mask.