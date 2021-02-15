DU to open dormitories 13 March, students to leave after exam

Dhaka University authorities are going to open residential halls only for examinations of honors final year and post graduate students.
The students have to leave their dormitories after the examination. The students with admit cards will only be allowed to stay in the dormitories during the examinations.
The university authorities held a meeting with the top leaders of different students' organisations on Monday.
Like all the educational institutions in the country academic activities of Dhaka University have been closed since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On 31 January, the academic council decided to reopen the residential halls from 13 March. However, in the first stage, only students of the honours final year and postgraduate will be allowed to stay in the halls.
On Monday, the university administration's interaction platform 'Dhaka University Environment Council' held a meeting with the leaders of active students' organisations on the campus regarding the celebration of International Mother Language Day and reopening halls.
The meeting was held at the Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury senate building of the University.
At the meeting, vice-chancellor Akhtaruzzaman sought the cooperation of the leaders of the students' organisations to implement their initiatives in an orderly and systematic manner, according to a press release by the public relations department of Dhaka University.
It said, the students were informed about the decisions regarding the reopening of the halls in the meeting.
The press release further said, in order to avoid public gatherings this year on the occasion of Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day, a maximum of five people can lay wreaths at the altar under a banner at the organisation level and a maximum of two people at the individual level. In this case, everyone must follow the health guidelines, maintain social distance and wear a mask.
Earlier on 31 January, professor ASM Maksud Kamal, the pro-VC (Education) told Prothom Alo that the hall would be opened from 13 March on a priority basis for the final year undergraduate and postgraduate students.
Undergraduate and postgraduate students of the last year and those who have seats in the halls will be able to reside in the halls.
The examination will start two weeks later. These two weeks will be given to prepare the halls for accommodating students. There are no plans to take any classes during this period. However, if the students want to have any kind of discussion with the teachers, it can be done.
At the meeting, top leaders of the student organisations demanded that the students who did not have seats in the halls before the coronavirus pandemic should be given the opportunity to stay in the halls in this changed scenario. They also demanded for various fees to be waived.